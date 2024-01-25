Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,533 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

