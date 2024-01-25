Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.