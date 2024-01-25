Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

