Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $443.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -369.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

