Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 18,412 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First National were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First National by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in First National in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First National by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FXNC opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.55.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. First National had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

