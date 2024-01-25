Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GENY opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

