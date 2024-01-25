Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.3 %
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $111.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
