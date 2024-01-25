Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $607,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

