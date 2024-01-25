Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 761,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $452.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.24. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $472.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

