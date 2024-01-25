Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $630,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.