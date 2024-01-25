Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $15,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 932,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.