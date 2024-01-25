Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

