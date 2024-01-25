Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

FDMO opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

