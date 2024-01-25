Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,968 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RECS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 385,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of RECS stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

