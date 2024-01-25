Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

