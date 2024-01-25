Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.15% from the company’s current price.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRK opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

