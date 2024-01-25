Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Constellium Stock Down 1.0 %

CSTM stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

