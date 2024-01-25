Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $651,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,490,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,848,320 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.