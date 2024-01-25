Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Coursera

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,813.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,033.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,168,990 shares of company stock worth $23,213,949. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.