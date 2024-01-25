Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

CR stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 88.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 182.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Crane by 100.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

