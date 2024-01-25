CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -353.48%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

