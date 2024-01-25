CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $44.91 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

