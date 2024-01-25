Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $244.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $227.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.64.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

