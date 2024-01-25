Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.34. 1,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Cyber Apps World Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $431,546.00, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.01.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

