Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $224,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.