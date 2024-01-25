Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 9,251 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

