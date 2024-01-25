Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.