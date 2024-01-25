Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $799,000 Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

F5 Stock Up 0.3 %

FFIV stock opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $182.79.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

