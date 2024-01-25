David O. Watson Sells 4,184 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
