Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $27.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

