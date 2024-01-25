Desjardins Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.86.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.8788927 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

