Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $37,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

