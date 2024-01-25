DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $151.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.19.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,056,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,622,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

