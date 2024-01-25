Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 8,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Digital Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

