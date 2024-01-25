Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 178.38 ($2.27).

DLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.05) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,882.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.61. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.05 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

