Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

