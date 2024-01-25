Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Doma stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 63.44% and a negative return on equity of 429.43%. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

