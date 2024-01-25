Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Doximity

Doximity Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.