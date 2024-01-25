Duality Advisers LP Has $322,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

