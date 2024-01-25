Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

EAT stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

