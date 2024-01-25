Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $161.66 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.