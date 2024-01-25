Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.27

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.27 ($6.78) and traded as low as GBX 495.36 ($6.29). Dunedin Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.42), with a volume of 3,439 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.27. The company has a market capitalization of £27.78 million, a P/E ratio of 901.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Dunedin Enterprise Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Dunedin Enterprise’s payout ratio is 10,535.71%.

Dunedin Enterprise Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

