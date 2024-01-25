eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 29.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

