Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.