Edward S. Lampert Sells 101,151 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 101,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $964,980.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,719,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,885,585.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.69. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 191.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

