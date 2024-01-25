Edward S. Lampert Sells 179,186 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 179,186 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $1,721,977.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,820,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,818,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SRG stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 785,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 690,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.