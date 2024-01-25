Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

