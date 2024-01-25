Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 454.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 87.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

RACE opened at $335.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average of $325.09. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $242.36 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

