Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $62,064.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,549.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

