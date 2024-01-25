Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

